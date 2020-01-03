Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Police at the scene of the collision in west Belfast

A 13-year-old boy has died following a collision in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast on Friday.

Inspector David McBride said: "Very sadly, a young cyclist has lost his life. He was 13-year-old Eoin Hamill from the local area."

Police urged anyone who was in the area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

They added: "A man has been arrested and is assisting with our enquiries."

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly said that Eoin was "well-regarded" in the local community and was known for his boxing, having represented his county in competition.

"Our thoughts are with the family, it's absolutely heartbreaking. We as a community will come together to support the family."

He added: "At the start of a new year it makes it make raw, it's just devastating."