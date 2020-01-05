Carrickfergus: Police attend 'sudden death' in Woodburn area
- 5 January 2020
Police are at the scene of a "sudden death" in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it happened in the Woodburn area of the town on Saturday night and involved a man in his 40s.
A post-mortem examination was needed to determine the cause of death, police said.
Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart tweeted police were dealing with a "serious incident" at a house on Ashleigh Park.
I have just spoken with senior PSNI officers currently dealing with a serious incident in Woodburn, Carrickfergus.— John Stewart MLA (@JohnStewart1983) January 4, 2020
The area around a house on Ashleigh Park remains cordoned off with a large police presence. @PSNIMEADistrict
