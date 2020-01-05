Image copyright Family supplied Image caption John Paul Smyth was last seen on New Year's Eve

A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on New Year's Eve.

John Paul Smyth, known as JP, was last seen in Warrenpoint town centre on 31 January 2019.

After extensive searches by the community, police confirmed on Saturday the search for the missing Newry teenager had been called off.

JP was said to have an "infectious personality" and his death is being described as a tragic accident.

St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, where JP was a pupil, said the "tragic and accidental" death of their "esteemed" pupil had "shocked and saddened" them all.

"JP's infectious personality and his friendly smile endeared him to so many pupils and staff at St Paul's," the school said.

A remembrance event is being held at the County Armagh school on Sunday.

Newry and Armagh MP Mickey Brady said the death had deeply affected the community, and extended his sympathies to his family.

Councillor Jarlath Tinnelly said on social media: "Initial indications are this was nothing more than a tragic accident.

"My thoughts and prayers are with John Paul's family at this tragic time."