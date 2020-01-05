Image caption Irish language campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge met Secretary of State Julian Smith at Hillsborough Castle

Irish language campaign group Conradh na Gaeilge says there is no "legitimate justification for denying" Irish language legislation.

The group and Secretary of State Julian Smith held "productive" talks at Hillsborough Castle on Sunday.

Mr Smith also met some political parties over the weekend, as the deadline for a Stormont deal is now just over a week away.

Campaigner Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin said they got a "fair hearing".

The meeting had previously been postponed.

Proposed legislation for an Irish Language Act is one of the key sticking points in the ongoing talks.

Parties have until 13 January to reach agreement, after which time a new assembly election could be called.

Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin said Conradh na Gaeilge "don't see that there's any legitimate justification for denying" Irish language legislation.

"If you are going to bring about legislation, why not base it on best practice?" he added.

He said his group outlined to Mr Smith the main components any Irish language legislation should include.

"Things like visibility of the language, language commissioner, services and official status.

"And we impressed upon him the importance of effective legislation in terms of building stable and sustainable power sharing institutions, which are his stated goal."

Image caption Mr Mac Giolla Bhéin said the meeting was about informing, rather than negotiating

He insisted that the meeting with Mr Smith was not about negotiation, but rather "to inform the secretary of state about the difference it would make to our community [and] reminding him of his very clear obligation".

The campaigner said he believed one of Mr Smith's main concerns should be "to ensure that the promises that were made by his government are finally fulfilled as part of these ongoing talks".

"Julian Smith is a key stakeholder... who seems to have brought fresh impetus to the talks process and it's really important that, when he does make a decision, that it's an informed decision," he said.