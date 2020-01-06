Image caption A vigil was held for Eoin Hamill, who died in a collision on Friday

There's tragedy across the front pages of many of the newspapers on the first Monday of the year.

Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan are among the hundreds of people to rally behind the families of two young boys who died in separate incidents in Belfast in recent days.

Eoin Hamill, 13, from west Belfast, died following a collision on the Springfield Road on Friday.

A vigil was held for the Coláiste Feirste pupil, who was described by his principal as a "talented boxer" who had "a great heart".

The News Letter reports that his death came less than 24 hours after another young boxer, Cillian Draine, 11, died.

Star Amateur Boxing Club described Cillian as a "vibrant and eager young boy" who loved the sport.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Police said there was a "sudden death" in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus

A man - who police say died suddenly on Saturday night - has been named, in a number of the papers, as Glen Quinn.

The Irish News and The Belfast Telegraph report that the man was targeted in his home in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, with the latter describing it as a "brutal attack".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Paul Smyth was last seen on New Year's Eve

Separately, tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old boy with a "friendly smile" and an "infectious personality" on the front page of The Irish News.

The body of John Paul Smyth, known as JP, was found after a five-day search.

He was last seen in Warrenpoint town centre on 31 December.

St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, where the Newry teenager was a pupil, said the "tragic and accidental" death of their "esteemed" pupil had "shocked and saddened" them all.

Hollywood debut

The newspaper also reports that a man from Donegal has unwittingly become an extra in a Hollywood movie.

James McColgan, from Inishowen, makes a cameo appearance in the new Adam Sandler film, Uncut Gems, which is released later this month.

He was in New York in 2018 for his cousin's wedding when he was caught on camera.

"Don't think I'll give up the day job just yet," he said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nora Quoirin went missing on 4 August

The family of a teenager found dead in Malaysia is taking civil action against the holiday resort they stayed at, according to The Belfast Telegraph.

After a 10-day search in August, the body of Nora Quoirin was found beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from the jungle resort of Dusun.

Malaysian Police said there was no suspicion the 15 year old, whose mother is from Belfast, was the victim of foul play.

The newspaper reports that a claim has been filed on behalf of the family's lawyer amounting to damages of about £34,000.

The Daily Mirror carries an interview with the daughter of loyalist Ian Ogle, who was killed last January near his home in east Belfast.

Graffiti about Toni Ogle appeared on the Newtownards Road over the weekend.

"It's three weeks until the first anniversary of my daddy's death and we're still being intimidated," she told the Daily Mirror.

"Fish suppers and flutes" also make the headlines in The News Letter, as part of a new BBC documentary.

The latest True North, which airs on BBC One on Monday night, visits Millisle, in County Down.

It is affectionately known as Shankill by the Sea due to the many people from the area who spend their holidays in the seaside town's caravan sites.