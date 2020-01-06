Image copyright Pacemaker

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body of a man who died suddenly in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Glen Quinn's body was discovered in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of the town on Saturday night.

Mr Quinn was in his 40s. Police maintained a cordon around a block of six flats on Sunday.

One neighbour told the BBC that Mr Quinn lived alone and had only recently moved into the area.

Image copyright PAcemaker

A neighbour and friend of Mr Quinn said he last saw him on Thursday evening when he called to his flat.

He added he let the police into the communal part of the building on Saturday afternoon after they received a call from someone expressing concern for Mr Quinn.