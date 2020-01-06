Image caption Retired Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, James Mehaffey

The former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey, has died.

Bishop Mehaffey, who was 88, died on Monday evening surrounded by his family.

Dr Mehaffey led the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe for more than 20 years, from his consecration in September 1980 until his retirement in January 2002.

During his time as bishop, he officiated at funerals of many parishioners killed in the Troubles.

Bishops 'honoured' by city freedom

Last May, a Service of Thanksgiving was held in St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry to mark the 65th anniversary of the Bishop's ordination.

Dr Mehaffey, who was born near Portadown, developed a close friendship with the late Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly.

The two men released joint statements, took part in foreign trips together and jointly led carol services during some of the worst years of the Troubles.

In 2015, the two retired bishops received the freedom of the city from Derry City Council.

'Towering figure'

At the time, Dr Mehaffey told the BBC: "I think that it takes two people to work together and we found that in spite of our background in different churches, different theology, we had a lot in common.

"That goodwill, working with people and reaching out to all kinds of people was important.

"I didn't pretend that I was a Roman Catholic and he didn't pretend that he was Church of Ireland."

The Reverend Andrew Forster - who was consecrated Bishop of Derry and Raphoe last month - said he was deeply saddened by the news.

"I never had the privilege of serving under Bishop James, but I was well aware of his reputation. How could I not be?

"He was a towering figure within the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe in particular and the Church of Ireland generally, and recognition of his achievements transcended diocesan and denominational boundaries."

The Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, also paid tribute to the late bishop.

He said Dr Mehaffey's "very significant personal friendship and partnership with Bishop Edward Daly ... gave witness to a powerful message of harmony and peace building".

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin paid tribute to Dr Mehaffey on Twitter.