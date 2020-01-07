Image copyright Getty Images

"How can life be this cruel?" is the question asked on the front page of the News Letter.

It follows the sudden death of East Belfast footballer and coach Gary Laverty on Sunday.

In a heartfelt tribute, his sister, Chelsea, called him "my big brother, my protector".

East Belfast FC said Mr Laverty "was nothing short of a gentleman".

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Interface attack

The gates at the Girdwood complex, in north Belfast, should be closed every night in an attempt to stop sectarian attacks, DUP MLA William Humphrey has said.

It is reported in the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph.

It comes after residents in the Lower Oldpark area were targeted by about 20 young people on Saturday.

Police said they will continue to monitor reports of criminal and antisocial behaviour in the interface area.

"Safety concerns" at one of Northern Ireland's biggest private hospitals leads the Belfast Telegraph.

The newspaper reports that the Ulster Independent Clinic in Belfast is at the centre of enforcement action by regulators.

It follows an unannounced inspection last January.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) found that doctors were working there without providing proof they had insurance or mandatory training.

'Feeling good'

The smiling faces of Down GAA player Caolan Mooney and his fiancée, Adair Trainor, are on the front page of The Irish News.

The 26 year old suffered a bleed on the brain after being assaulted in Newry on 30 December.

The newspaper said Mr Mooney is "feeling good".

Loyalist groups, including figures linked to the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando, were at an event hosted by NI Secretary of State Julian Smith, according to The Irish News.

It said the reception was held shortly after Christmas at his Hillsborough residence.

The main issues raised were Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, Troubles-related prosecutions and loyalist concerns over "what they claim is a one-sided legacy process".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police maintained a cordon at the scene of the incident

All of the newspapers cover the killing of Glen Quinn in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Saturday.

His body was found in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn estate.

Police said that they are treating his death as murder.

The Daily Mirror reports that Mr Quinn had only recently moved into the property.

However, its front page is dominated by a different story - a man described by the Crown Prosecution Service as "the most prolific rapist in British legal history".

Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them - filming the attacks.

He was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes, at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.