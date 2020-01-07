A teenage boy has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a County Antrim grammar school.

It happened at Larne Grammar School on Tuesday morning.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The victim - another pupil - was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received an emergency call at 11:21 GMT.

One crew attended the scene on the Lower Cairncastle Road and a teenager was taken to hospital.

Larne Grammar School said it had no comment to make at this time but would be issuing a statement later.

The school contacted parents and guardians through a text message in which they said there had been an incident at the school.

It said the incident was now over and school will continue as normal.