The murder of a man in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, may be linked to an assault outside his home five days before his death, police have said.

The body of Glen Quinn, who was in his 40s, was found in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area on 4 January.

Police have said his murder may be connected to a separate assault on Mr Quinn outside his home on 29 December.

He was not injured in that attack. Three people arrested over the murder have been released on police bail.

"As a result of that assault, Glen wasn't injured as such... but became very frightened," said Det Supt Jason Murphy, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"A line of inquiry we are trying to follow was that Glen's murder may be related to that assault," he said.

Investigators in forensic suits examined the scene of Mr Quinn's death

He added police became aware that Mr Quinn may have been killed after a friend of his raised a concern about his safety.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, and a woman aged 47, earlier arrested in connection with Mr Quinn's death, were rearrested on suspicion of murder on Monday night.

They were later released on police bail pending further enquiries. Police said forensic examinations and further investigations were ongoing.

Rumour and speculation

In an earlier statement, Det Supt Jason Murphy said he was aware of speculation circulating that the death "is in some way related to the activities of South East Antrim UDA".

"The investigation remains at a very early stage and it is not yet possible to be definitive about the motivation for this man's murder but the potential for it to be linked to those associated with paramilitary organisations will form part of our investigation," he said.

"Rumour and speculation within the community is likely to be unhelpful as we seek to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and I would appeal to the community to contact us."