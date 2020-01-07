Image caption Stephen Clements joined BBC Radio Ulster last September

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly. He was 47.

The broadcaster had presented the mid-morning Stephen Clements Show on the station since September.

The married father of two began his radio presenting career on Citybeat, and then hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show for seven years.

Before working in radio, Mr Clements studied geography at university and lived in South Korea for a period teaching English.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: "We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

"Our thoughts are with Stephen's family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time."

Colleagues and friends have been quick to pay their respects to Mr Clements, who began his full-time career as a radio presenter in his late thirties and quickly became highly popular.

Mr Clements was patron of Autism NI, which was among those to post online tributes.

Autism NI are saddened to hear the sad passing of our Patron Stephen Clements. Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and friends. Stephen was a great supporter for autism across Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/pwCC4lTlAX — Autism NI (@AutismNIPAPA) January 7, 2020

The Mary Peters Trust also paid tribute to Mr Clements.

Politicians have remembered Mr Clements as "a true gentleman" and "incredible talent".

Absolutely devastating news. Have been a fan since Q days. We were in touch over Christmas & New Year. An incredible talent who was always willing to help others. Please keep his wife, little children and wider family in your prayers. https://t.co/oJ16TD3Qe3 — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) January 7, 2020

So so saddened to hear of the passing of Stephen Clements. A true gentleman and incredibly talented broadcaster. A tragic loss 😢 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) January 7, 2020

Many tributes have also been paid by members of the public, who have expressed shock at the news of Mr Clements' death.

The Q Radio breakfast show became one of the most-listened to radio programmes in Northern Ireland during his time there.

In June 2019, Mr Clements announced that he was leaving the station to join BBC Northern Ireland.

He subsequently co-presented the BBC NI TV series Open for Summer during the Open Golf Championship in Portrush in 2019.

He also co-hosted BBC Northern Ireland's Children in Need programme in November 2019 with Holly Hamilton.

Mr Clements took over Radio Ulster's mid-morning programme from veteran presenter Sean Coyle in September 2019, saying it had always been his "dream" to work for the BBC.

He is survived by his wife and two children.