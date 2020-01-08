Image caption The front pages are dominated by the news of Stephen Clements' death

"How could you be gone?" is the headline on the Daily Mirror's front page.

It leads on the death of popular radio presenter Stephen Clements, whose death was announced on Tuesday.

It caused a shock across Northern Ireland with many fans and well known Northern Ireland personalities posting messages of condolence.

BBC colleague Stephen Nolan wrote a column to pay tribute saying "the warm authentic friend I admired as a listener was just the same in real life... Stephen was one of us".

Other messages came from Eamonn Holmes, Carl Frampton, Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster.

Last September, Clements landed his "dream job" at the BBC, taking over Sean Coyle's morning show after presenting Q radio's breakfast show for eight years.

Clements also presented on television for the Open coverage and co-presented last year's BBC Children In Need.

The News Letter, Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph all lead with Clement's death, with the Belfast Telegraph's headline reading: "He brought mischievous fun to our airwaves".

PSNI chief says sorry

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Simon Byrne said he was sorry for any offence caused to the local community

The Irish News features an apology from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne over a Christmas day tweet showing him with heavily armed officers at a south Armagh police station.

The paper said Mr Byrne was criticised by nationalists for the picture taken at Crossmaglen station.

Yesterday, the chief constable met SDLP policing spokesperson Dolores Kelly and councillor Pete Byrne.

Mr Byrne said the tweet was "never meant as a comment on the community of Crossmaglen and south Armagh and I am sorry for any offence that has been caused".

Health strikes

The News Letter also highlights the health strikes that are due to take place on Wednesday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Health workers across Northern Ireland are staging industrial action

The headline reads "Strikes 'may push NI beyond tipping point' and said that health chiefs have warned the strikes could have "much more serious consequences" than a similar strike action taken last month.

The paper says that the chief executives of five regional health trusts and the ambulance service issued a last-ditch call for the unions to "postpone" their industrial action amid what they described as "severe" pressure on emergency departments.

Two local boys laid to rest

Image caption 13 year-old Eoin Hamill

The Belfast Telegraph features the "day of grief" for the families of two young boys who died recently in Belfast.

Thirteen year old Eoin Hamill was knocked down on the Springfield road last Friday night and was remembered as a "cheeky monkey" who would melt the hearts of mourners who heard it at Holy Trinity Church.

An 11 year-old-boy, who died suddenly at his home in north Belfast last Thursday, was remembered at St Therese of Lisieux Church for "bringing joy to everyone he met".