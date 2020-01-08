Image caption Aidan McAnespie was shot as he walked through a checkpoint

A former soldier is to stand trial accused of manslaughter over the 1988 killing of a Catholic man at an Army checkpoint.

Aidan McAnespie, 23, was hit by one of three bullets fired from a machine gun in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.

He was on his way to a Gaelic football match.

David Jonathan Holden aged 50, a former Grenadier Guardsman, was 18 years old at the time of the incident in February 1988.

Mr Holden, whose address was given as his lawyer's office in Victoria Street, Belfast, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He had previously been charged with manslaughter, but the charge was dropped in 1990.

The Public Prosecution Service reviewed that decision in 2016 following a request by the Attorney General John Larkin, leading to the current legal proceedings.

Image caption Mr McAnespie was walking through a border checkpoint when he was shot

A district judge ruled that there is sufficient evidence for the accused to stand trial.

A defence application that the defendant could not receive a fair trial due to the 32-year delay was also dismissed.

Mr Holden responded "no" when asked if he wished to say anything, give any evidence or call any witnesses at this time.

He was released on his own bail of £500 to appear at the Crown Court in Belfast on 14 February.

Image caption There were about 25 relatives and friends of Aidan McAnespie in court for the hearing

Speaking afterwards, Aidan McAnespie's brother Vincent welcomed the decision.

"The family is very happy after such a long process of waiting to get to this stage that the judge has strongly come out firmly saying that yes - there is a case to be answered," he said.

Brian Gormley, the victim's cousin, added that it had been a "very frustrating process" and paid tribute to Aidan McAnespie's mother, Lizzie and sister, Eilish, whom he said had fought "tirelessly for the initial stages of this campaign".