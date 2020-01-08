Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Image caption Naomi Long has been co-opted back on to the Northern Ireland Assembly

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has been co-opted back into the Northern Ireland Assembly.

She will replace East Belfast MLA Máire Hendron, who took Mrs Long's seat last July, when she became an MEP.

The Electoral Office said she will been returned with effect from Thursday.

Mrs Long has said she will not take an MLA's salary or expenses until she ceases to be an MEP on January 31, when the UK leaves the EU.

Her election to the European Parliament last year represented a key moment in an Alliance surge amongst the electorate.

The party went on to secure its most successful Westminster Election ever in December, when their share of the vote rose across Northern Ireland.