Five men and a woman have been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of drugs offences.

Cannabis with a street value of about £160,000 and £1,000 worth of Class A drugs and cash were recovered following searches at several properties.

A sixth man has been detained on suspicion of immigration offences.

The men - aged 26, 31, 33, 36 and 38 - and the 58-year-old woman, are being questioned by detectives from PSNI's Organised Crime Unit at Musgrave.

'Casual transaction'

Det Insp Pete Mullan said police and immigration enforcement officers searched a number of properties in Belfast and Dunmurry on the outskirts of the city and as part of "a proactive operation into the supply of illegal drugs".

He added: "Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn't harming anyone else.

"The reality couldn't be further from the truth. Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs, but it fuels the local drug trade, which causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.

"When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence and intimidation inflicted by merciless crime gangs."

Det Insp Mullan said cannabis remains the most used drug by people in drug addiction treatment in Northern Ireland.