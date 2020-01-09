Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Nurses across Northern Ireland took part in strike action on Wednesday

A range of stories feature in Thursday's newspaper front pages.

The nurses' strike, Royal news and the latest on the ongoing Stormont talks all feature.

The News Letter leads with the nurses' strike on Wednesday in Northern Ireland, with the headline: "We don't want this, but we have to do it."

The paper reports the nurses on strike expressed anger over what they said was a lack of action to tackle staffing shortages on the wards and to address a UK-wide pay gap.

The protests took place as the political stalemate at Stormont continues; one nurse on the picket line at Altnaglevin Hospital in Londonderry said the general mood was that politicians would "do nothing" to resolve issues in the foreseeable future.

Another staff nurse said: "This isn't something anyone wants to be doing. We've all been a bag of nerves at the thought of leaving patients on the ward."

Twelfth plan

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the story that Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald is willing to put celebrating the Twelfth of July across the island of Ireland on the table in talks about a future Irish border poll.

Mary Lou McDonald isn't ruling out Twelfth talks

The party leader said that "everything should be on the table" when asked about Orange parades.

Quoted in the Irish Independent newspaper, she added that she "would be astonished if for people of a unionist persuasion the issue around the Twelfth of July was not raised".

Former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader and Orangeman Tom Elliot dismissed her comments as "such nonsense" saying that people already enjoy the right to parade.

Political impasse

Attention has again turned to Stormont, where talks are taking place in a push to restore the political institutions

The Irish News features the latest in the political talks that are ongoing at Stormont.

The push to end the stalemate coincides with the three-year anniversary of the collapse of power-sharing, when the DUP and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

The paper says that one source told it that "everybody is in solution-seeking mode" as hopes for an agreement are still a possibility.

It says that on Wednesday the British and Irish governments outlined proposals to restore power sharing to the main Stormont parties.

However, it says this did not lead to an "immediate breakthrough" and led to more talks that extended into the evening.

Bus hijacking

The Belfast Telegraph reports that two men with Ballymena links have been arrested after three tourists were driven away at high speed in a shuttle bus that was hijacked at Dublin airport on Wednesday morning.

The incident led to a cross-border chase after the pair fled to Crossmaglen and then back across the border.

GAA star reunion

Caolan Mooney was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital

The Down GAA player, Caolan Mooney, who was injured in a late night assault, was re-united with his teammates on Wednesday night after his discharge from hospital.

The 26 year old suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after the assault.

He told the Irish News that he doesn't know when he will be back in a Down jersey.

"Doctors said due to the fracture on my skull, I will be unable to do any sport for a couple of months".

The Duke and Duchess are stepping back as senior Royals

"They didn't even tell the Queen" is the headline on the front page of Thursday's Daily Mirror.

It comes after news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to step aside from Royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday night that they would work to become "financially independent" while continuing to "fully support the Queen".

The paper says that the statement was released without the knowledge of any of the Royal family.

The Belfast Telegraph also features the story, and says that the Queen was said to be "disappointed" about the decision.

The couple say they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America.