Media caption Lord Maginnis LGBT comments to be reported to police

An SNP MP has told the House of Commons she will report Lord Maginnis to police for alleged homophobic comments.

Hannah Bardell said she will make a police report after the peer was quoted as calling her "queer".

She claimed he accused her of attempting to "settle a score" after she raised claims of abusive behaviour towards parliamentary staff.

On Wednesday, Lord Maginnis defended his actions and said he was in pain because of arthritis.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg urged the peer to apologise, calling the comments "disgraceful".

Image caption Lord Maginnis told BBC News NI he had been "slightly touchy" with security personnel

Addressing the Commons on Thursday afternoon, Ms Bardell said: "I'm sorry to say the member from the other place who I have complained about has now launched a homophobic attack on me in the press.

"This will be reported to the police and I know I, and others, consider this to be a hate crime."

Lord Maginnis told BBC News NI he had been stopped at the security desk going into Parliament because he was not displaying his pass which was in his bag.

He said he was "slightly touchy" because there was no chair at security and cited the fact he suffers from arthritis and has nerve damage in his feet.