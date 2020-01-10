Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nora Quoirin went missing from her room on 4 August

The parents of a teenager found dead in Malaysia after vanishing during a holiday have said they are shocked by a decision to close the case.

Nóra Quoirin, 15, whose mother is from Belfast, disappeared from her room at the Dusun resort on 4 August last year.

Her body was found ten days later about 1.6 miles (2.5km) away.

The teenager's parents have now learned no further action is to be taken in the case. They said it would mean that no inquest would be held.

The Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers has classified the case as "no further action", according to the Lucie Blackman Trust.

In a statement, her Irish-French parents, Meabh and Sebastian said the decision had left them "facing considerable prejudice in our search for answers".

"We are shocked by this decision, not least because it is based on a preliminary report from the coroner's office."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rescuers found Nora's body near to the Dusun resort

They said the AGC decision "prevents justice being done".

"As we have stressed from the beginning of this case, it is crucial to understand how Nóra came to be found where she was."

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

"As a vulnerable child, with significant physical and mental challenges, we strongly refute any conclusion that Nóra was alone for the entire duration of her disappearance," her parents added.

Nora Quoirin disappearance: Timeline

3 August: The Quoirins arrive at the Dusun forest eco-resort

4 August: Nora disappears from her room

5 August: The Lucie Blackman Trust says Malaysian police are treating Nora's disappearance as a potential abduction, but officers deny any foul play is involved

6 August: Nora's family say they believe she has been abducted

11 August: Malaysian police set up a hotline dedicated to receiving information about teenager

12 August: A reward of £10,000 - donated by an anonymous Belfast business - is made available for information leading to Nora's safe return

13 August: Nora's body is found

Her parents said they "have repeatedly asked the police to clarify answers to our questions in this regard - and we have been repeatedly ignored".

"We believe it is a democratic human right to seek the truth."

Nóra died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress, a post-mortem examination found.

But her parents said this finding is based only on a brief extract of the post-mortem report.

A full report has not yet been made available, they said.

"It is critical that we receive this report. It may reveal other significant details that contributed to Nóra's death, such as why a severe ulcer was triggered so quickly in her body.

"It is moreover utterly unacceptable that we have not received a single update from Malaysia since Nóra's death."

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which is supporting the family, said the decision to take no further action was "unbelievable".

"This family need answers and, at least, deserve an investigation to the greatest lengths available. We are urgently seeking answers from various authorities - Nóra's death needs to be explained," the trust's chief executive Matthew Searle said.