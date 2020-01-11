Sinn Féin and the DUP have re-entered devolved government in Northern Ireland after three years of deadlock.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has been appointed as Northern Ireland's first minister, while Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill is deputy first minister.

The two parties supported a deal to restore Stormont's political institutions.

Stormont's power-sharing coalition, led by the DUP and Sinn Féin, collapsed in January 2017.