Funeral of Derry and Raphoe Bishop Dr James Mehaffey takes place
The funeral of former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr James Mehaffey, is taking place in Londonderry.
Bishop Mehaffey, who was 88, died on Monday evening surrounded by his family.
His funeral is taking place from 13:30 GMT on Saturday at St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry.
Dr Mehaffey led the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe from September 1980 until his retirement in 2002.
During his time as bishop he officiated at the funerals of many parishioners killed in the Troubles.
Dr Mehaffey, who was born near Portadown, developed a close friendship with the late Catholic Bishop of Derry, Dr Edward Daly.
The two men released joint statements, took part in foreign trips together and jointly led carol services during some of the worst years of the Troubles.
Last May, a service of thanksgiving was held in St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry to mark the 65th anniversary of the bishop's ordination.
Following his death, a book of condolence has been been opened at Derry's Guildhall.