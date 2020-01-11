Armagh: Men attempt to rob bank with knife and hammer
A gang of robbers fled empty-handed after attempting to rob a bank in Armagh.
The incident happened on Friday at about 16:45 GMT, when two men entered the premises on Upper English Street near the centre of the city.
The pair were armed with a knife and a hammer, and attempted the robbery while a third man held the door open.
A bid to take cash through the glass screen at the counter in the bank proved unsuccessful.
It is believed the pair made off in a dark coloured car, which was possibly an Astra.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the PSNI.