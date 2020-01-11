Image caption A yellow warning has been issued for NI from midday on Monday

Storm Brendan is set to bring some strong and possibly disruptive winds across Ireland on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland from midday to midnight.

It warns that travel disruption is likely and coastal areas may be affected by large waves.

The storm was named on Saturday by Irish weather service, Met Éireann, who have issued a status orange warning for 11 counties.

Image caption The A-Z of 2020's storm names

These are along the west and south coast where gusts up 130km/h (80mph) are expected.

The service is warning of significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high tides and storm surge.

A yellow weather warning has been issued elsewhere across the country.

This is the second locally named storm of the winter season following Storm Atiyah in December.