Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nóra Quoirin went missing from her room on 4 August

The parents of a teenager found dead while on in Malaysia have said they are yet to see the full results of her post-mortem examination.

Nóra Quoirin, 15, whose mother is from Belfast, disappeared from her room at the Dusun resort on 4 August last year.

Her body was found 10 days later about 1.6 miles (2.5km) away.

Her Irish-French parents, Meabh and Sebastien, were speaking after Malaysian authorities announced their investigations were at an end.

The Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers has classified the case as "no further action", according to the Lucie Blackman Trust - meaning no inquest into her death will be held.

Image copyright Royal Malaysian Police Image caption Meabh and Sebastien Quorin, pictured during the search for Nóra, say they do not believe she would have wandered off alone

The family, who live in London, had only arrived in the Malaysian resort on 3 August, a day before her disappearance.

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

"As far as we are concerned there is a lot more work to do," her mother Meabh told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday with Dearbhail programme.

"The decision that the attorney general's office has taken is effectively - according to their own press article - a decision based only on the preliminary findings which were given to us and the police just 24 hours after she was found," she said.

"It is far from complete in terms of what they already have to hand."

Her parents said the information they had been given so far only addressed the medical cause of her death, and not the events which led to her being found a distance from the resort they were staying in.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rescuers found Nóra's body near to the Dusun resort

According to an earlier report, Nóra died from internal bleeding - probably caused by hunger and stress.

"We ultimately believe there is absolutely no chance that Nóra got out of the chalet by herself," said Meabh.

"We have elements to believe that she was probably kidnapped, and I think it is extremely important for us to get to the truth, to get to the bottom of that and seek justice.

"It is important for us to see how police conducted their investigation at the time."

Speaking on the programme, Sebastien said he was "horrified" when he found Nóra was not in her bed, and that she would "never get up in the middle of the night".

Nora Quoirin disappearance: Timeline

3 August: The Quoirins arrive at the Dusun forest eco-resort

4 August: Nóra disappears from her room

5 August: The Lucie Blackman Trust says Malaysian police are treating Nora's disappearance as a potential abduction, but officers deny any foul play is involved

6 August: Nora's family say they believe she has been abducted

11 August: Malaysian police set up a hotline dedicated to receiving information about teenager

12 August: A reward of £10,000 - donated by an anonymous Belfast business - is made available for information leading to Nora's safe return

13 August: Nóra's body is found

Her father said the couple would continue to exert diplomatic pressure for the case to be reopened.

He said they would be working with authorities in the UK, Ireland, and France to try and "compel the Malaysian authorities to reconsider the case".