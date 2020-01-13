The British and Irish prime ministers will visit Belfast on Monday to mark the restoration of devolution in NI.

On Saturday, a new power-sharing government was formed by Stormont's five main parties.

They agreed a deal with the governments that includes extra funding for NI, but the exact figure is not yet known.

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar will meet the first and deputy first ministers to discuss the new executive's priorities.

Ahead of the trip, Mr Johnson described it as a "historic time" for people in Northern Ireland.

"I look forward to meeting with the new executive and hearing about their plans for the future, including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike."

The deal - entitled New Decade, New Approach - was reached on Friday after months of negotiations between the parties and the two governments.

Stormont's power-sharing coalition, led by the DUP and Sinn Féin, had collapsed in January 2017 after a row over a green energy scandal.

The return of devolution means the executive can now take decisions that had been stalled due to the three-year absence of ministers.

All five main parties - the DUP, Sinn Féin, Alliance, the SDLP and the UUP - have joined the executive.

The legislative assembly's 90 members held their first sitting on Saturday, during which new executive ministers were appointed.

The executive is expected to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, the same day that the new chairs of Stormont's scrutiny committees are likely to be chosen.