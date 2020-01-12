Image copyright Getty Images

Bookmaker William Hill has sold its chain of 33 shops in Northern Ireland to BoyleSports.

The deal, which includes two shops on the Isle of Man, makes Dundalk-based BoyleSports the biggest betting shop operator on the island of Ireland.

About 220 staff are employed by the betting firm in Northern Ireland, with the shops expected to be rebranded at the end of March.

William Hill said they "look forward" to working with BoyleSports.

A spokesperson for the business said: "Colleagues in both Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man will transition to BoyleSports employment retaining all existing terms and conditions.

"We look forward to working with the BoyleSports team on a smooth transition and maintaining a great customer experience."