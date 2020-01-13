Image copyright HKPNC/getty images Image caption A nasal cannula used to deliver oxygen to a patient

A County Londonderry manufacturer is investing £8m to expand its presence and boost production.

Coleraine-based Armstrong Medical specialises in respiratory products for use in healthcare and exports products to more than 60 countries.

The investment has created 24 new jobs - 12 of which are in place.

Invest NI has offered £800,000 to support the expansion of the family-owned company.

The expansion includes an investment in new machinery and a new 26,000 sq ft warehouse.

John Armstrong, Armstrong Medical's executive chair, told BBC News NI the company has experienced growth in emerging markets like South America.

"Our investment in new machinery, premises and people will enable us to double our output and meet customer demand," he said.

"With an increased production area, an enlarged warehouse and more office space, we will be able to introduce new products, and have the ability to scale up operations on existing products."