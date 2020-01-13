Image caption People who were moved from their homes have since been allowed to return

A woman and children have been left shaken after a pipe bomb attack on a house in County Down, police said.

The security alert in the Killaire Wood Lane area of Bangor has now ended.

A number of people were moved from their homes, but have since been allowed to return.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received a report that an object, later identified as a viable pipe-bomb device, was thrown at a house in the area at 02:30 GMT on Monday.

"Thankfully, a woman and children who were in the property were not injured, however they have been left shaken by this reckless attack," said Det Sgt Rhonda Magennis.

"The consequences could have been devastating and a number of local residents had to be evacuated from their homes. The have now been allowed to return to their homes and we thank them for their patience."

Detectives are now working to establish a motive for the incident.