Northern Ireland

Man in hospital after west Belfast shooting

  • 13 January 2020
Image caption Police officers at the scene of the shooting in west Belfast

A man has been shot in Burnaby Walk in west Belfast.

It happened at about 17:55 GMT on Monday.

Police said it is believed the man sustained injuries to his knee and foot and is currently being treated in hospital.

Police are at the scene of the shooting and have appealed for information.