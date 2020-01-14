Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Boris Johnson arrives at Stormont on Monday to meet the new Northern Ireland Executive

Tuesday's newspaper headlines are dominated by the new Stormont deal.

The News Letter leads with "Where's the money?" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson left Stormont yesterday without any guarantee of how much the UK government will give the new executive.

The paper said that the DUP and Sinn Féin were accused of having failed to tie down how their deal would be funded.

The Irish News headline "Deal falls short says finance minister" reflects the comments made by Finance Minister Conor Murphy after funding talks on Monday.

Mr Murphy would not say how much was proposed but described verbal figures offered by the government as falling "way short".

The executive met with Secretary of State Julian Smith on Monday to discuss funding to support a range of commitments in the deal such as improving nurses' pay, hospital waiting lists, protecting school budgets and welfare payments.

The paper said it was previously speculated that £1.5bn could be available.

Mr Murphy said that the "conversation hasn't ended" and that work was still to be done.

He added his frustration at the verbal figures saying "they can't come today and congratulate us for living up to our commitments and then not live up to their own".

'The hand of the future'

The Belfast Telegraph headline is "We need £5bn" after economist Dr Esmond Birnie told the paper that he thinks a one off payment of £4.5bn, followed by annual payments of £500 million, is needed to fulfil commitments.

The paper added that Boris Johnson told a press conference that "it's not just about the money, it's about leadership".

The prime minister also re-iterated his commitment to Northern Ireland by saying that his government would be "supportive" of the executive.

He added that he thought Northern Ireland could look forward to "a very bright future" with "the hand of the future beckoning us all forward".

Brendan damage

Image copyright Martym Image caption Huge waves at Warrenpoint, County Down, flooded the road

The Belfast Telegraph highlights Storm Brendan's impact on its front page with "Stormy Monday".

Northern Ireland was hit by winds of up to 80mph on Monday with rain causing disruption across transport with roads, rail and airports all affected.

Emergency action was needed in Carrickfergus after part of the sea wall collapsed under pressure from high winds and huge waves.

Extreme caution was urged for road users throughout the evening with surface water and debris making conditions hazardous.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said that there were power outages across Northern Ireland though damage was said to be of a "low level".

The News Letter includes the flight that got caught up in the storm at Belfast City Airport.

One passenger said that he was "petrified" by the conditions adding that other passengers were "openly sobbing".

The pilot was hailed for his skills. After two failed attempts to land at City Airport, he diverted to the international airport to land the plane successfully.

One commercial pilot told the paper that it was a "hairy day at the office".

Swann to meet unions

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/pa wire Image caption Robin Swann became health minister in the new executive

The Irish News reports that newly appointed health minister Robin Swann is to hold talks with health unions on Tuesday to talk about pay parity.

The paper says he is expected to offer a pay parity deal to nurses and healthcare workers following support from ministerial colleagues on funding.

It is thought that about £30m is required to bring salaries into line with Britain, however that would only be for one year, according to the paper.

Measures to ensure staffing levels are at a "safe" level are also to be discussed at the talks.

Glenn Quinn murder

The Belfast Telegraph reports that police investigating the murder of Glenn Quinn have released CCTV images to trace his last movements.

Mr Quinn, who was 47, was beaten to death in his Carrickfergus flat on 5 January.

You tube stunt 'horror'

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a boy that was burned by a "tornado-like" explosion after copying a Youtube stunt.

The boy, 10, and his friends, were playing with a petrol can, lighter and deodorant in west Belfast when the incident occurred.

When he flicked the switch on the lighter, the paper said that flames "engulfed" his face and jacket.

His mother, Deborah Moore, said he was running around the park screaming "please help me" and he was taken to hospital quickly.

He was allowed to return home after 24 hours and his mother warned that children need to know the dangers of playing with lighters.