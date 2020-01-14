A man who was shot in west Belfast on Monday evening was attacked by two men from behind as he walked along a street.

Police said it is "extremely fortunate" that there were no fatalities or further injuries after the incident.

The 39-year-old was shot in the knee and ankle on Burnaby Walk at about 17:55 GMT on Monday.

He had got out of a car and walked along the street when two men attacked him.

The car he had been travelling in was also shot at after the driver tried to help the victim.

"The perpetrators who carried out this shooting showed a total disregard for anyone living in this built up residential area," said Det Sgt Keith Wilson of the Police Servivce of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

"We are extremely fortunate that no-one else was seriously injured or that no-one lost their life."