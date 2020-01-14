Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Christine Connor denies six charges including attempted murder and explosives offences

The judge has retired to consider his verdict in the case of a woman accused of terrorist offences including the attempted murder of a police officer.

Christine Connor, 34, denies six charges arising from two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

The prosecution at Belfast Crown Court alleges that she made two bogus 999 calls before separate explosions in north Belfast in May 2013.

After the first call to police, a device exploded on the Ligoniel Road.

Following a second emergency call, pipe bombs were thrown at two police officers on the Crumlin Road.

Ms Connor's defence team said there was no forensic or visual evidence linking her to the first pipe bomb attack on the Ligoneil Road on 16 May, 2013.

They added that while the defendant was in the area around the time of the second attack in the Crumlin Road on 28 May, there is good evidence to suggest she did not throw the pipe bombs.

The court was told that one of the pipe bombs landed at the feet of a police constable.

A defence lawyer said a second device was thrown but not towards the same officer.

He said "there is reasonable doubt the attack involved an attempt to kill" the police.

The judge said he is now considering the evidence and will give his verdict at a date to be decided.