Agriculture inspectors visit pig farm after protest

Agriculture inspectors have visited a pig farm in north Antrim after animal rights activists forced their way on to the premises early on Tuesday morning.

The group, Meat the Victims, shared video on social media of the conditions.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it was aware of the incident.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers attended but there were no reports of any criminal offence.

A DAERA spokesman said: "DAERA inspectors followed up on the incident and are currently investigating.

"The department is responsible under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011 in respect of farmed animals."

Both local activists and those that had flown in from abroad attended the protest on Tuesday morning, which began at 04:30 GMT.

Police said protestors left the property shortly before 07:00.

The BBC made efforts to contact the owners of the farm, but no response was received.