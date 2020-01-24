Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Political figures have been paying tribute to Mr Mallon who died on Friday

Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon has died aged 83.

Mr Mallon, who was one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, served as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2001.

Born in Markethill, County Armagh, he was heavily involved in the civil rights movement in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.

He served as deputy leader of the SDLP from 1979 to 2001.

Mr Mallon was deputy first minister when Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble was first minister.

Although they were dubbed a political "odd couple" the pair were united against violence.

In March 1998, they jointly visited the families of two murdered friends.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Seamus Mallon was integral to the signing of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement

Philip Allen and Damien Trainor - one a Protestant and one a Roman Catholic - died in Poyntzpass, County Armagh, in March 1998.

Both politicians said their presence there together was a sign of solidarity against the men of violence.

'Committed to peace'

Politicians from across the island of Ireland have been paying tribute to the late deputy first minister.

Mr Trimble told BBC Radio Ulster that Mr Mallon's legacy was huge.

"He was committed to politics and he was committed to peaceful democratic politics, that was why he was such a good parliamentarian. He was a stubborn man, yes, but at the end of the day he was prepared to make an agreement which we did and we implemented it.

"His legacy will be bound up by the agreement and the institutions and that is something that his family can feel proud of."

'Force of nature'

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described Mr Mallon as a "force of nature".

"I joined the SDLP because of people like Seamus Mallon. His absolute opposition to the murder and maiming of our neighbours, his immense work to reform policing and deliver a new Police Service that could command the support of our entire community and his unrelenting commitment to making this a place we can all call home inspired so many young SDLP members," he said.

"Throughout my political life, Seamus was a constant source of guidance, advice and, when needed, some robust critical reflection. His support has been an immense source of personal pride. I hope that I've done him proud in return."

Former British PM Tony Blair said Mr Mallon was "one of the most important architects of peace in Northern Ireland".

"Brave, blunt, often prepared to swim against the tide if he felt it right, he was someone deeply respected and admired across the troubled landscape of Irish politics," he tweeted.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Simon Coveney said Mr Mallon had made an "extraordinary contribution to politics and people" on the island of Ireland. He described him as "tough, intelligent and passionate, always working for peace and reconciliation."



Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Simon Coveney said Mr Mallon had made an "extraordinary contribution to politics and people" on the island of Ireland.

The Secretary of State Julian Smith also paid tribute, saying the late SDLP politician's "leadership with David Trimble of the first executive in 1999 set Northern Ireland on a new democratic course".

The Secretary of State Julian Smith also paid tribute, saying the late SDLP politician's "leadership with David Trimble of the first executive in 1999 set Northern Ireland on a new democratic course". He expressed his sincere condolences to Mr Mallon's family, friends and the SDLP.

Former communications director for Downing Street during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations, Alastair Campbell said Mr Mallon had been "one of the great guys" in the peace process.

"I think Seamus Mallon will have a huge legacy, he was a presence and a great provider of wisdom," he said.