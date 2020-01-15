Armagh: Man dies following Monaghan Road crash
- 15 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a crash between a lorry and a car on the Monaghan Road in Armagh.
It happened shortly before 07:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The road remains closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.