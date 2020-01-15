Image copyright GAA

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said she is confident that a new Casement Park will be built.

She also said a delay in the project would mean there would be an increase in costs.

Ms Hargey was speaking at the site of the existing stadium in west Belfast.

The project, which is estimated to cost £110m, has been the subject of legal challenge from residents in the past. It is now subject to planning permission.

"We had to ensure that public safety is not compromised - that has to be first and foremost," said Ms Hargey.

"For those reasons, obviously the delay in the project meant that there would be an increase in costs around ensuring public safety as number one, then obviously an increase in costs around construction."

Ms Hargey said she wanted to see diggers on the site in the next few years.

The project is part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement, which was presented by the Stormont parties and the UK and Irish governments last week.