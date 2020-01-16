Image copyright Family photo Image caption Twenty-year-old Christopher Meli was killed in December 2015

Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of a father of one in west Belfast in 2015.

Eight defendants were sentenced for various offences arising from the death of 20-year-old Christopher Meli.

Mr Meli was beaten to death at an area known as Doc's Path in the Twinbrook estate in December 2015.

Belfast Crown Court was told of a confused and chaotic series of assaults between two groups of young people which resulted in Mr Meli's death.

He was knocked to the ground and surrounded by a crowd which repeatedly kicked him.

Members of the public phoned the emergency services, but Mr Meli had died by the time they arrived.

Lee Smyth, 22, whose address was given as Maghaberry prison, was described in court as having played a leading role in the death.

'Unjustified attack'

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed for nine years - half of which is to be served in custody and the rest on licence.

"I accept as is the basis of your plea that when you involved yourself in this unjustified attack on Mr Meli you did not intend to cause him really serious harm," Mr Justice Colton told him.

"Of course this is why you face a charge of manslaughter and not murder."

A secondary participant in the attack was 20-year-old Caolan Laverty from Belfast Road in Glenavy.

The judge said he ran with the group involved in Mr Meli's death but has now changed his life for the better.

He was sentenced to five years, half of which is to be served in prison.

The six other defendants who also pleaded guilty to lesser charges received various combinations of community service and probation orders.

They are: