The number of children being driven to school in Northern Ireland has risen in the past five years.

According to statistics published by the Department for Infrastructure, 67% of primary school pupils travelled by school compared to 59% in 2013/14.

The Continuous Household Survey found that half of children live within one mile of their school.

Anne Madden, from walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said: "We, as a society, have a lot more to do."

The study found that 22% of children usually walked to and/or from school while 9% took the bus, and 1% cycled.

Ms Madden described the figures as "woeful".

"Walking or cycling to school is a simple way of incorporating more exercise into a child's daily routine. This can help tackle both the obesity epidemic and improve children's overall health and wellbeing."

Among post-primary school pupils, 48% travelled to and from school by bus as their main mode of travel, while a further 35% travelled by car; 14% of pupils walked and 2% took the train.