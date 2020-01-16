Omagh: Shots fired at house with woman inside
- 16 January 2020
Detectives are investigating a shooting at a house in Omagh, County Tyrone.
It happened between 21:15 and 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A woman was inside the property on the Gortnagarn Road when shots were fired through the back windows. Police say she was not injured but has been left badly shaken.
Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said police were trying to establish a motive and appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.