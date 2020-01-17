Craigavon: Police investigating death in County Armagh
- 17 January 2020
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Craigavon, County Armagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it occurred in the Lake Road area on Thursday night.
Sinn Féin's MLA for Upper Bann, John O'Dowd, said that the news of the discovery of a body was "tragic" and that "the circumstances remain unclear" at this time.
There are no further details at this stage, according to the PSNI.
Tragic news about the discovery of a man’s body in the Lake road area of Craigavon last night. While circumstances remain unclear, I would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI.— John O' Dowd (@JohnODowdSF) January 17, 2020
