Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Craigavon, County Armagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it occurred in the Lake Road area on Thursday night.

Sinn Féin's MLA for Upper Bann, John O'Dowd, said that the news of the discovery of a body was "tragic" and that "the circumstances remain unclear" at this time.

There are no further details at this stage, according to the PSNI.