Woman dies in hospital a week after County Down crash
- 17 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 73-year-old woman who was involved in a two-vehicle crash near Waringstown on Friday 10 January has died.
Police said Doris Carson, who was originally from Donaghcloney, was taken to hospital by air ambulance and died on Thursday.
The crash happened at the junction of the Lowtown Road and Crowhill Road at around 11:20am.
PSNI Inspector Leslie Badger said enquiries are continuing.
She appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact police.