Three men have been stabbed in Belfast city centre on Saturday evening.

Police said ambulance staff treated two injured men on Great Victoria Street while the the third stabbing victim was treated on the Dublin Road.

They were each taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Insp Kerr Eastwood said: "While enquiries are at an early stage, it's possible the three incidents may be linked."

Police received their first report of the incidents at 19:15 GMT.