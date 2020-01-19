Image copyright Pacemaker

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Nathan Gibson in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Mr Gibson, who was 25, was found fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was subsequently arrested, questioned by police and has been charged over the killing.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police have appealed for information about where Mr Gibson had been on Thursday between 17:30 GMT and 23:30.