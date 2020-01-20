Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Wayne Boylan, 37, was shot dead in Warrenpoint on 18 January 2019

A charity has offered a £10,000 reward to help find two masked gunmen who killed a man in Warrenpoint, County Down, just over a year ago.

Wayne Boylan, 37, was socialising with friends in a house on Lower Dromore Road on the night of Friday 18 January 2019 when two men entered the property.

They shot the victim in the head with a shotgun and he died at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman close to Mr Boylan was critically injured when pellets from the blast hit her face and neck.

After the first anniversary of Mr Boyan's death, the independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward to anyone who can provide it with information that leads to a successful prosecution for his murder.

Image caption Flowers were left outside house in the aftermath of the murder last January

"You may well know who was responsible and want to do the right thing but feel unable to speak directly to the authorities," said Susan Brew of Crimestoppers.

She urged anyone in that position to make an anonymous phone call to Crimestoppers or to contact the charity online.

"You pass on what you know and we'll do the rest whilst guaranteeing you stay 100% anonymous - always," added Ms Brew.

'Chilling murder'

Detectives investigating the killing have also renewed their appeal for information.

"Wayne's young son and family continue to live with the pain of his murder and the young woman who was injured on that fateful evening will endure the horror of what she witnessed for the rest of her life," said Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan.

"We want to give them answers and justice and they deserve to see Wayne's killers behind bars."

He described the murder as "chilling" and said detectives are trying to trace the movements of the killers' getaway car.

CCTV footage of a dark-coloured car believed to have been used by the gunmen has been posted on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's YouTube channel.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police have revealed CCTV images of the car they want to trace

Mr Corrigan appealed for details of sightings of the vehicle on the night of the attack.

"Did you see this car in or around the Lower Dromore Road or the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint at around 19:30 GMT?" he asked.

"We know that after the murder this vehicle went towards Warrenpoint and entered Duke Street."

"Where did it go after this and who was in the vehicle?"

'Search your conscience'

The film also shows Mr Boylan shopping in an off-licence in the town shortly before he was killed.

Mr Corrigan urged witnesses to speak to officers as their information "could be that vital piece we need to bring the perpetrators before the courts".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Wayne Boylan was the father of a young son

"Wayne's son has just spent his first Christmas without his dad," said the detective.

Mr Corrigan asked witnesses to "search your conscience and put yourself in this little boy's shoes".

"No-one, especially children, should have to live with the legacy of having a loved one gunned down in cold blood," he added.

This time last year, police said they believed Mr Boylan was the "intended target" of the attack but said there was "no clear motive" for the killing.

In the weeks after the shooting, two men, aged 26 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were later released on bail and no-one has yet been charged.

In order to be eligible for the Crimestoppers reward, information must be passed directly to the charity by calling its contact centre on 0800 555 111 or by using its anonymous online form on their website at Crimestoppers-uk.org.