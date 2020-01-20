Three men released on bail after Belfast city centre stabbing
- 20 January 2020
Three men arrested after a stabbing incident in Belfast city centre on Saturday have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
It happened at about 19:15 GMT. Police found one man at the scene in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street, the two other men were located on the Dublin Road.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The men arrested were aged 23, 29 and 38.