Man dies following road traffic collision near Maghaberry
- 20 January 2020
A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision near Maghaberry, County Antrim.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the incident occurred on the Glenavy Road at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday.
Officers attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The PSNI has appealed for information about the incident.
The Glenavy Road was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.