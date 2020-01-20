Image copyright Getty Images

Thieves have stolen a locked car from outside a house in County Down without breaking into it or stealing the keys.

The grey BMW 640D Sport was taken from a house on the Newtown Road in Cloughoge on Thursday morning.

"With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your car by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob," police said.

"Owners should take the same precautions they do with home security."

They added: "Make use of your garage, if you have one; or use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains.

"Keep all car keys, including spares, away from exterior doors and walls, and consider use a blocking pouch [lined with metallic material] to help block the wireless signal from your key fob."