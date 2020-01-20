Image caption The child died in a house on Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey

A couple jointly accused of the murder of their five-year-old daughter are to be allowed to attend a funeral service for her later this week.

Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was found dead at her family home in Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey on 15 December, 2019.

Abdul Wahab, 31, and Aleksandra Wahab, 25, are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They both deny the charges.

Mr Wahab is originally from Pakistan, and his wife from Poland.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that there was an agreed approach to the funeral service among their legal teams, the coroner, social services and the child's relatives in Poland.

Although Mrs Wahab is Nadia's mother, Mr Wahab is her stepfather.

The court heard that Nadia had been born a Polish Catholic, but her mother had converted to Islam after meeting and marrying Mr Wahab.

Image caption A tribute to Nadia left at the scene

It was further explained that the child will be remembered at a funeral service at an undisclosed location in Belfast later this week.

Her body will then be returned to her family in Poland, in consultation with her Polish grandmother.

A detective sergeant explained to the court that new, stricter police conditions had been agreed over the weekend to allow the release of Mr and Mrs Wahab for the service.

She explained that the couple would be allowed to speak to each other at the service, but only in English, with PSNI officers present and that the case against them could not be discussed in any way.

No children under the age of 16 will be permitted at the service.

Appearing by videolink from Maghaberry prison, Abdul Wahab was told he would be accompanied by two police officers and escorted to and from the service.

Allowing his appeal, District Judge Ted Magill said: "This is a most unusual case.

"It is with grave reservations that I entertain this appeal at all, but I bear in mind that you enjoy the presumption of innocence."

Speaking to Mrs Wahab via videolink from Hydebank, the judge told her that he was granting her application for temporary bail "with some hesitation", and added that is was also due to the "presumption of innocence".

She will appear under the same police conditions as her husband.

The judge granted both Abdul and Aleksandra Wahab limited bail of £500 each for their temporary release to attend the funeral service.

Both the accused will appear again in relation to the charges against them on 17 February.