Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish police remain at the scene to carry out a forensic examination

Irish police are searching for three men after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire in County Cork.

It happened during an aggravated burglary shortly before 04:00 local time at a house in Dunard, a housing estate in the Lotamore area.

The group entered the house armed with a metal object and assaulted the 23-year-old occupant.

Irish state broadcaster RTÉ reports the victim was also attacked with a machete.

As well as gardaí (Irish police), two units of the Cork city fire service attended the scene.

The house remains cordoned off to allow for a forensic examination.

The victim has been transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment to burn injuries.

His condition is believed to be serious.