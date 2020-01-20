Image copyright Pacemaker

A 40-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Nathan Gibson in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Mr Gibson, who was 25, was found fatally wounded on a towpath near Lake Road on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accused of his murder is Paul Joseph Whitla, 40, of no fixed abode.

Mr Whitla did not speak during the hearing, but an investigating officer told Lisburn Magistrates' Court he could connect him to the charge.

No bail application was made and Mr Whitla was remanded into custody.

He will appear in Craigavon Magistrates Court next month.

Police have appealed for information about where Mr Gibson had been on Thursday between 17:30 GMT and 23:30.