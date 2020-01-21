Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The Miami Showband toured throughout 1970s Ireland before the attack

The Wolfe Tones may have been targeted by the UVF gunmen who killed three members of the Miami Showband, The Irish News reports.

Brian Warfield, lead singer of the Wolfe Tones, told a podcast he believed the gang behind the attack also planned to kill his band on their way back to Dublin from a gig in Kilkeel, County Down.

He said the organisers of their event took them over the Mourne Mountains after they were advised not to go home on the main road because there was a "blockade" waiting for them.

Fran O'Toole, Tony Geraghty and Brian McCoy were shot dead by the UVF on a country road after a gig in Banbridge in 1975.

Image caption Fr Donegan tells the Belfast Telegraph "non religious paraphernalia" is glamorising funerals of young suicide victims

A prominent priest said he will no longer allow football tops, rap music or excessive floral tributes at funeral services for young suicide victims.

Father Gary Donegan told the Belfast Telegraph he was concerned about "circus funerals".

The former Holy Cross rector said "non-religious paraphernalia" was in some ways "taking away the true horror" of what had happened.

He spoke out following a number of recent suicides of young people and said the loss of life was "devastating".

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a woman sexually assaulted by a student nurse on a Christmas night out.

Simon Cash, 23, was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court on Monday and placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

He was also given community service and placed on three years' probation.

His 21-year-old victim said she was left battling suicidal thoughts and self-loathing following the attack on an evening out in Bangor with friends in 2018.

A new code of conduct for Stormont special advisers - or Spads - will see their salaries capped at £85,000 per year.

The code also requires special advisers to keep good records and use official email accounts.

The News Letter reports that TUV leader Jim Allister believes the new code does not go far enough.

He said: "It needs to be complemented by legislation underscoring its provisions and providing for enforcement."

There is further reaction to the new Spad rules in the Daily Mirror and The Irish News.

The Daily Mirror reflects that the changes come in the wake of the the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry, which raised concerns about the influence of Spads.

The Irish News also suggested smaller parties were wary of the new Spad rules.

It also reports from Mr Allister, who believes the new guidelines "lacked bite" .

The Greens told the newspaper the code of conduct unveiled by Finance Minister Conor Murphy "reduces transparency" in the appointment process.

Bus lane infraction

Keeping with Stormont, Infrastruture Minister Nichola Mallon said she was unaware her official car had driven into a Belfast bus lane, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Ms Mallon uses an electric car, rather than the usual ministerial vehicle.

On Monday morning, the car was pictured using a bus lane with Ms Mallon was in the back seat.

The department apologised and said it was due to "human error" by the driver.